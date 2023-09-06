Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers — but she turned to an unlikely duo for grass at the VMAs.

In a TikTok promoting her new single "Used to Be Young," the singer revealed that she tricked her grandmother into baking edibles with Snoop Dogg for a skit that aired during her hosting stint at the 2015 VMAs.

The idea began with a simple wish list. "I knew I really wanted a couple things in the show," Cyrus said in the TikTok. "I wanted the Flaming Lips, I wanted drag queens, I wanted my grandma, and I wanted my pig in the show. So Snoop Dogg was the perfect kinda like connection."

Cyrus says that she wrote the skit herself. "It's my grandma doing what grandmas do — baking cookies — but what she doesn't know is that they were actual edibles," the singer explained. "RIP, she'll never know."

Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus added more context that might have tipped the family baker onto Miley's scent. "Oh, except on the ride there, cause I'm bringing Mom to the set and they give her her apron, [she asked] 'Why does this say — my name's not Mary Jane!'" Tish said from off-camera. "I was like, 'I don't know, Mom.'"

In the VMAs clip, Cyrus says, "These Mary Jane brownies are strong. Where'd you get them?" Snoop responds, "I made them with the OG. A old granny. Specifically, your mammy."

The clip then cuts to Cyrus in disbelief, followed by a surreal clip of her grandmother in the kitchen with Snoop Dogg. You can see the full VMAs skit below.

