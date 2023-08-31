Cyrus shocked the world by appearing nearly nude on the cover of Vanity Fair after starring on Disney's Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus has revealed that one of the most controversial photos of her career was taken by her younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

In a TikTok series pegged to the release of her new song, "Used to Be Young," the elder Cyrus sibling reflected on another headline-making moment of her career: when she posed nearly nude at age 15 for the cover of Vanity Fair in 2008.

"Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but they don't really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful," Miley said in the clip. "My little sister, Noah, was sitting on Annie [Leibovitz]'s lap and actually pushing the button on the camera, taking the pictures."

Miley confirmed that her family was on set during the shoot, and that the image marked the first time she ever wore red lipstick "because Pati Dubroff, who did my makeup, thought that would be another element that would divide me from Hannah Montana."

She praised the shot for being the "complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star" image she cultivated on Disney's family sitcom, and speculated that the public's reaction to the shot was "so upsetting" because of the clash in her celebrity personas.

To promote "Used to Be Young," Miley recently opened up about painful moments in her past in her ABC concert special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), in which she recounted her feud with the late Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer-songwriter penned an open letter criticizing her for appearing nude in her 2013 "Wrecking Ball" music video.

