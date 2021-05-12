Miley Cyrus marks 4th anniversary of 'Malibu' by looking back on 'a place and person that at the time I loved very much'

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on a song that holds a special significance for her.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of her singing part of her 2017 hit "Malibu" along with a caption that looked back at her relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth and the home they shared together in the Californian beach town, on the four-year anniversary of the track's release.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu," Cyrus wrote alongside the post. "A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio."

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of Nicholas Sparks' romantic drama, The Last Song back in 2009. They dated on and off again for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later before reconciling in 2015. They married in December 2018, just a month after their Malibu home burned down during the devastating California wildfires. Their union was not to last and after nearly a decade together and less than a year of marriage, they ended their relationship for good in August 2019.

