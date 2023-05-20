Miley Cyrus has no desire to tour again: 'I can't'

"Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

Don't expect to see Miley Cyrus heading out on the road anytime soon.

The "Flowers" singer announced that she "can't" — and won't — embark on any new tours for the foreseeable future, explaining that she made the decision after completing her global Bangerz tour in 2014.

"It's been a minute," she acknowledged of her nearly decade-long hiatus in her recent British Vogue cover story. "After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't."

Miley Cyrus

"Not only 'can't,'" she continued, "because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

Earlier in the interview, Cyrus noted that she prefers to perform for her friends rather than stadiums full of fans. "Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," she said. "There's no connection. There's no safety."

She added, "It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

For the Bangerz tour, which ran from February to October 2014, Cyrus performed more than 70 shows across North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. She was accompanied on the multi-leg tour by Icona Pop, Sky Ferreira, and Lily Allen.

In the years since, Cyrus has continued to tour, but on a much smaller scale. For her 2015 Milky Milky Milk Tour, she played eight concerts across the U.S. and Canada over the course of a month in support of her album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Her Attention tour last year consisted of just five shows on the U.S. and South America festival circuit.

