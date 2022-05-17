Miley Cyrus is giving us more endearing insights into her godmother Dolly Parton.

Cyrus appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday and looked back on collaborating with Parton for their 2022 T-Mobile commercial for the Super Bowl. The pop star revealed the irony of the icon appearing in a promo for modern technology given that she still relies on fax machines to communicate.

"It was amazing because she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax," Cyrus shared. "So I don't know what she's talking about. She's rarely on the phone."

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton Miley Cyrus revealed Dolly Parton's 'super high tech' process involving the cassette tape and flip phone | Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When Meyers quipped the commercial now feels like false advertising, Cyrus clarified that the Here You Come Again singer has tried her hand at cell phones with the help of others. But she still manages to incorporate the fax machine into her communications.

"We do use the phone, but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me," Cyrus added. "And it's always signed, so now I've kind of started my own version where I go into the notes, and I've started to try to make my own letters, because there's something so amazing… just about a connection, it's not casual, you know? You know that she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter."

But perhaps the most notable attempt at communicating with Parton involves a cassette tape and a flip phone, a process the country legend proudly called "high-tech."

"She made me a demo one time where she talks about being super high-tech, but it was all through a cassette, which she then voice memoed onto a flip phone, which someone then put onto the iPhone, which then got sent to me."

But Parton was all for embracing something new when it came to Cyrus's cover of her hit "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" for Saturday Night Live's cold open last May, a last-minute decision by Lorne Michaels.

"I got a fax. She loved it," Cyrus said. "She loves when I introduce my fans to her music in a way that's still me."

See Cyrus talk about her "super high-tech" relationship with Parton in the video above.

