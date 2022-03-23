"My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe," Cyrus wrote in an Instagram post that showed lightning striking the aircraft.

It was a party in the U.S.A., but a nightmare in the skies over South America for Miley Cyrus.

On Wednesday morning, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared a terrifying video of her airplane being struck by lightning during a flight to Asunción, Paraguay, which she said grounded the aircraft ahead of her planned performance at the Asunciónico music festival.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote alongside the video. "My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay."

The festival canceled its first round of performances after the region suffered major flooding due to the storm, PEOPLE reports.

"After evaluating every way possible, we are saddened to announce the event is canceled," a Twitter post from the festival's organizers read. "After severe weather conditions hit the area hard, and the weather forecast is rain and lightning storms, we were met with unresolvable conditions logistically and in production that present a huge risk to the assistants, artists, and staff."

Other performers slated to appear at the event include Foo Fighters and Doja Cat.

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly also reportedly fronted an impromptu set outside an area hotel following the first-day cancellation. A video shared on Twitter seemed to show fans gathered around the building while the 31-year-old rapper performed the song "Title Track" from his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Watch Cyrus' video of the lightning strike above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what the cast of DMZ is watching, on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.