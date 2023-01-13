Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Flowers' on Liam Hemsworth's birthday — is it a diss track?

Miley Cyrus has planted some clever seeds in the lyrical garden of "Flowers," her new song that many fans have interpreted as about her relationship with ex-husband and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Speculation began when Cyrus dropped the song on Jan. 13 — the Hunger Games star's 33rd birthday.

A closer look at the lyrics also seemingly references their life together, including the loss of their home to the 2018 California wildfires: "We were good, we were gold, kind of dream that can't be sold. We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn," she sings on the song's first verse.

One fan also cited a dance move Cyrus does in the music video as a callback to a past red carpet moment that saw Hemsworth recoiling at the singer-songwriter shaking her behind during an interview.

Another user spliced the song's lyrics together with Bruno Mars' 2012 song "When I Was Your Man," which sees him singing about missing a departed partner.

"I've come to realize that I should have bought you flowers and held your hand. Should've gave you all my hours when I had the chance, take you to every party, 'cause all you wanted to do was dance," Mars croons in the song. Cyrus' lyrics are strikingly similar: "I can buy myself flowers, and I can hold my own hand. Talkin' to myself for hours, say things you don't understand. I can take myself dancing, yeah I can love me better than you can."

Listeners also interpreted Cyrus' 2019 song "Slide Away" as a narrative about the pair's relationship.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth | Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

"Once upon a time, it was paradise, once upon a time, I was paralyzed. Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights, but it's time to let it go," she sang on the track. "Once upon a time, it was made for us woke up one day, it had turned to dust. Baby, we were found, but now we're lost, so it's time to let it go."

Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship was off and on across the last decade. They eventually married in December 2018, though their union lasted less than a year.

After the 30-year-old welcomed a pair of fans on stage for a marriage proposal in 2022, she wished them well before reflecting on her own relationship.

"I hope your marriage goes better than mine," she said. "Mine was a f---ing disaster."

