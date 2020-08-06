Miley Cyrus teases upcoming album with new single 'Midnight Sky': 'She is finally here'

Miley Cyrus is making her way back into the spotlight, starting with an album that fans have been clamoring for since last year.

After recently announcing her next album is indeed back on track for release, Cyrus dropped the name of her new single, "Midnight Sky," which will hit your streaming service of choice on Aug. 14.

"I know it feels like you've been waiting forever and ever .... but no more.... She is finally here," Cyrus tweeted to her fans Thursday. The announcement came with new art for the single too, featuring Cyrus with a diamond-encrusted glove and a new blond 'do.

"Midnight Sky" will be dropping on the same day as Katy Perry's new album "Smile," reviving the Billboard charts battles they've had since the early 2010s.

Cyrus is debuting "Midnight Sky" a year after "Mother's Daughter" debuted as the first single off her upcoming album. The plan was originally for Cyrus to release three EPs leading up to She Is Miley Cyrus, according to Billboard. Only one made it to release: She Is Coming. Because of the delays, Cyrus assured her fans there was still something to look forward to when she tweeted that we would "meet Miley Cyrus...again" earlier this week.

She Is Miley Cyrus will be a follow-up to 2017's Younger Now, which spawned the top 10 hit “Malibu” and reached no. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.