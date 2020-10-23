Miley Cyrus announces new album Plastic Hearts coming in November

Miley Cyrus' long-awaited new album has a release date at last.

The singer announced Thursday night that her seventh studio album, titled Plastic Hearts, will drop next month. This release comes three years after Cyrus' last full-length record, Younger Now, though she released a six-song EP, She Is Coming, last year. She originally planned to release three EPs that would comprise her seventh album, but those plans were eventually canceled, as Cyrus explained in a new statement.

"If you’re reading this… know that I f—ing love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago," the singer wrote. "Just when I thought the body of work is finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the music's relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor [and] destroyed what I couldn't let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes." (Cyrus' Malibu home with then-fiancé Liam Hemsworth burned down in the 2018 California wildfires.)

"My collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals/computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time," she continued. "But it never felt right to release 'my story' (each record being a continual autobiography) with a HUGE chapter missing."

The result is Plastic Hearts, which will include 12 original tracks and feature a rock sound, in line with her recent live covers of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and The Cranberries' "Zombie," her latest single "Midnight Sky," and, presumably, her upcoming Metallica tribute album. Plastic Hearts arrives Nov. 27; in the meantime, you can check out the cover art below.

