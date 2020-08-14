Hear Miley Cyrus' new single 'Midnight Sky'

Miley Cyrus' new single is finally here.

The singer just released her song "Midnight Sky" and a self-directed music video, both of which were inspired by the past year of Cyrus' life and draw from "strong female musical icons, like Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Debbie Harry," according to a press release.

"I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no," Cyrus sings on the track. "I don't need to be loved by you."

"Midnight Sky" makes its debut more than a year after Cyrus released "Mother's Daughter" as the first single off her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus. ("Slide Away" was the second single.)

The singer recently announced that the album, from which "Midnight Sky" is the third single, is on track for release. Originally, the singer had planned to release three EPs leading up to her seventh studio album, but only one, She Is Coming, made it to release. Despite the delays, Cyrus assured her fans there was still something to look forward to when she tweeted that we would "meet Miley Cyrus…again" in early August.

She Is Miley Cyrus will be a follow-up to 2017's Younger Now, which spawned the top-10 hit "Malibu" and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch the "Midnight Sky" video above, or stream it below.