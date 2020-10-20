Nothing Else Matters: Miley Cyrus is making a Metallica tribute album

Miley Cyrus continues to bring her own spin to some of the biggest rock hits including songs by Blondie, The Cranberries, and Pearl Jam.

But Cyrus is so serious about one legendary heavy metal band that she's recording an entire album dedicated to their discography. The former Hannah Montana star confirmed she's currently working on a Metallica tribute album, but did not reveal which songs will be included.

"We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that," Cyrus told fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview Magazine. "We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited."

It's no surprise the longtime Metallica fan is committing an entire album to the Grammy-winning band; she's rocked out to "Nothing Else Matters" from their Black album on various occasions. Most recently, she belted out the hit track in front of a massive audience at the 2019 Glastonbury festival.

Cyrus has received a lot of love of late for her rendition of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" performed at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and The Cranberries hit "Zombie" at LA's famed Whiskey a Go-Go on Saturday.