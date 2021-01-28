Miley Cyrus covers 'Fade Into You' in reflective Tiny Desk Concert

Miley Cyrus' recent fascination with the past gets personal for her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

The singer has already delivered numerous dominating covers of '80s and '90s rock songs lately, but as she kicks off her three-song set with Mazzy Star's classic "Fade Into You," it's clear that this performance isn't just another homage to Cyrus' love of that era. She begins inside an exaggeratedly-small teen girl's bedroom, covered head-to-toe in faux-fur and rocking giant sunglasses as she goes full rock star for the cover, amping up her signature gritty belting on the chorus. The tone and vibe of the performance feels off with the childlike setting, and as she moves on to her second song of the set, it becomes clear that this whole performance is more a reflection on her own past than anything else.

Cyrus sheds her fur coat and hat as she sings her own hit "Golden G-String," and takes off the large sunglasses she was hiding behind to unleash the introspective ballad off her latest album Plastic Hearts. As she goes through the lyrics that take a hard look back at her headline-grabbing and often-controversial career moves through the years, she starts to fight against the confining box of the small bedroom in a clear metaphor for how she struggled with the boundaries and restrictions placed on her in her younger stardom days.

She finally emerges from the bedroom to perform a stripped-down version of "Prisoner" with the backing band, showing how far she's come in her career now that she's in full control of her life and music. Watch the full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below: