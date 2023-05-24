Miley Cyrus clarifies remarks about not wanting to tour: 'It isn't what's best for me right now'

Miley Cyrus is clearing the air after her recent remarks that she'll never tour again.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer revealed that she has no plans to head back out on the road anytime soon in her British Vogue cover story last week, adding that she "can't" tour anymore. Now, Cyrus is elaborating on her comments and explaining how her perspective could change in the future.

"For clarity, I feel connected to my fans now more than ever. When I win, we win," she wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "Even if I don't see them face-to-face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audiences I love — without sacrificing my own essentials."

Cyrus added that her decision to step back from touring had nothing to do with her fans. "Performing for you has been some of the best days of my life, and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades," she wrote. "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."

Her reluctance to tour seems to be centered mostly around logistics. "These looks I've been turnin' don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold," she wrote. "I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus."

However, Cyrus didn't exactly close the tour bus door either. "It isn't what's best for me right now, and if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too," she concluded. "Love you forever. I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Miley Cyrus | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

While speaking with British Vogue, Cyrus explained that her thoughts on touring had shifted after she wrapped her global Bangerz tour in 2014. "After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't," she said. "Not only 'can't,' because can't is your capability, but my desire."

She also noted that "singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," citing the lack of "connection" and "safety" she felt on stage and describing the whole experience as "not natural."

Cyrus continued, "It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more