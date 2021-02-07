Miley Cyrus rocks out with Billy Idol and Joan Jett in Super Bowl pregame celebration

Cyrus headlined the TikTok Tailgate celebration in Tampa, Florida ahead of the big game that'll see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs starting at 6:30 p.m. ET live on CBS.

She performed popular hits off her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts including "Bad Karma" with Jett and "Night Crawling" with Idol. She also honored Jett and Idol by performing two of their hits, "Bad Reputation" and "White Wedding," respectively.

Image zoom

What made the concert even more special was the audience of 75,000 vaccinated Florida-based healthcare workers attending the COVID-19 safe soiree in person.

"This is my first show in about a year, and I couldn't imagine a better way to do this than in Tampa, surrounded by healthcare heroes," she told the audience.

She also thanked them by reading out some of their names and dedicating the song "High" to them saying, "it could never repay you for your services."

Watch Cyrus' performance alongside Idol above.