Migos rapper Quavo has released a new song, "Without You," to pay tribute to his nephew and former bandmate Takeoff, who was fatally shot Nov. 1 in Houston at the age of 28.

The song, which dropped Wednesday night, opens with a heartbreaking couplet: "Tears rollin' down my eyes / I just seen an angel fly."

Quavo continues in the verse, "Tears rollin' down my eyes / Can't tell you how many times I cried / Days ain't the same without you / I don't know if I'm the same without you."

Through his lyrics, Quavo shares fond memories of his nephew, including "the days we smoked big blunts together" and "the days we rocked out Coachella."

"I wish I had a time machine / Just so you can take a ride with me," Quavo raps. "I miss just how you smile at me / Unc and Phew until infinity." Quavo also referenced infinity in his tweet promoting the song, writing, "Long Live Take Infinity."

"Without You" ends on a sorrowful note, with Quavo repeating Takeoff's name: "Take, Take / Take, I'm sorry / Take, I'm sorry / Take, I'm sorry / Take."

Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Takeoff and Quavo of the hip-hop group Migos | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Takeoff was killed in the early hours of the first Tuesday in November. The shooting took place at a private party inside 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, authorities confirmed. Sgt. Michael Burrow said Takeoff was "an incident bystander" when an altercation there turned violent.

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested on a murder charge for the shooting in December. He was released from jail Tuesday on a $1 million bond, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press. His lawyers argue that Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defense."

