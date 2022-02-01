Mickey Guyton to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

The trailblazing country singer said she's "shook" at the thought of singing the National Anthem, while the NFL also announced Jhené Aiko, Zedd, and Mary Mary as pre-show performers.

Trailblazing country singer Mickey Guyton will kick off television's biggest night of the year as Super Bowl LVI's National Anthem singer.

The NFL revealed Tuesday that the 38-year-old will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the top of the big game, live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Jhené Aiko will perform "America the Beautiful" during the pre-show telecast, with further sets from Zedd and Mary Mary.

"Look at God," the "Black Like Me" Grammy nominee tweeted after the news was announced. "I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing… So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"

Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Guyton — who previously became the first Black woman to receive a Grammy nod in the Best Country Solo Performance category — joins an already crowded roster of entertainers set to perform across Super Bowl LVI, including a packed halftime show starring Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.

The National Anthem slot, however, is a prestigious position that many iconic singers have held in the past, including Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Gladys Knight, Beyoncé, Cher, Diana Ross, and more over the years.

The Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will take place Sunday, Feb. 13.