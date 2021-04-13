The Rolling Stones frontman has about had it with your TikTok videos.

Mick Jagger bemoans life under lockdown and mocks anti-vaxxers in surprise new song with Dave Grohl

Mick Jagger is still not getting any satisfaction under lockdown.

On Tuesday, Jagger released a surprise collaboration with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl "Easy Sleazy," which brushes through all of 2020s lowlights, including the uptick of conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine and the "prison" that is being stuck indoors.

The rockin' tune with Grohl on bass and drums bashes the rising number of conspiracies about the world we live in today with lyrics like "The Earth is flat and cold/ It's never warming up/ The arctics turned to slush/ The second coming's late/ There's aliens in the deep state."

Jagger also takes a shot at the anti-vaxxers, singing "Shooting the vaccine/ Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/ It's mind control."

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones also pokes fun at the internet culture that's risen to the fore during the extended time on our phones, calling out TikTok's "stupid dance" and the endless amount of Zoom calls. It's not all doom and gloom though, as the back-half has Jagger claiming "we're all headed back to paradise."

Grohl said getting together with Jagger on the song "is beyond a dream come true."

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier... and it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!" he says.

Grohl previously backed up Jagger during a Saturday Night Live performance in 2012.

"Easy Sleazy" could be seen as a continuation of the themes explored in Jagger's 2020 one-off "Living in a Ghost Town." The accompanying music video for the song and its lyrics mourn the bustling life before the pandemic.

Jagger has never been shy to muse about the current political climate with his music. In 2017, Jagger released two solo tracks, "England Lost" and "Get a Grip," that spoke to the angst of the time, with lyrics on "Get a Grip" that include "The news is all fake/ Let 'em eat chicken and let 'em eat steak/ Let 'em eat s---, let 'em eat cake."

Before the lockdown, Jagger had planned on releasing a new LP with The Rolling Stones and performing their No Filter tour. Jagger had briefly returned to performing in 2019 after recovering from heart surgery.

Grohl and Jagger came together just as Grohl is ramping up being in the public eye as well. Back in February, Foo Fighters came out with their first album in nearly four years Medicine at Midnight. He recently announced an upcoming documentary on his early years as a musician and is also set to release a memoir later this year, The Storyteller.

Watch the video for "Easy Sleazy" above.