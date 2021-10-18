The Rolling Stones frontman joked on stage that McCartney was going to join him for a "blues cover" later in the show.

The 78-year-old rocker shared video from his recent Los Angeles performance where he commented on all the celebrities in attendance.

"Megan Fox is here, she's lovely," Jagger said. "Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here, he's going to join us in a blues cover later."

It's seems safe to say Jagger wanted the world to know that he heard McCartney's recent "blues cover band" comment, since he posted his response directly to his Twitter page.

In a wide-ranging discussion with The New Yorker editor David Remnick ahead of Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary, McCartney, 79, had remarked of the Rolling Stones, "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."

This isn't the first time McCartney had something to say about The Stones. The singer told Howard Stern last year that The Beatles were "better" than the Stones.

Mick Jagger Mick Jagger performing in Los Angeles during The Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' tour. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Later, Jagger responded to that statement on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show.

"There's obviously no competition. The Rolling Stones [are] a big concert band in other decades and other eras, when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system," Jagger said. "[The Stones] started doing stadium gigs in the '70s and [are] still doing them now. That's the real big difference between these two bands. One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn't exist."

