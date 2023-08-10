The Fleetwood Mac co-founder said that "many are suffering unimaginable loss" and shared his "heartfelt thoughts and prayers."

At least 36 people have died in a tragic wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and the disaster has caused substantial destruction in the historic town of Lahaina, on the island's west coast. Among the buildings destroyed in the fire is Fleetwood's on Front St., the namesake restaurant of Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood.

In an emotional statement posted to social media Thursday, Fleetwood wrote, "MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."

He added, "On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come."

Fleetwood opened the restaurant in 2012. The eatery's logo featured an illustration of him from the cover of Fleetwood Mac's legendary 1977 album Rumours.

Other entertainers with connections to the Hawaiian islands have also been mourning the destruction wrought by the fires.

Jason Momoa, who was born in Hawaii, wrote on Instagram, "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires."

And fellow actor Jeremy Renner wrote on his Instagram story, "Very devastating to see my old home And the most magical community destroyed."