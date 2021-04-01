Visage joins British group Steps on 'Heartbreak in This City.' Watch the music video for the new song here.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage return to music on first single in 30 years

RuPaul's Drag Race Streaming Options

It takes two to make a thing go right, but (nearly) three decades for Michelle Visage to release new music. That all changed Thursday, when the former Seduction songstress and RuPaul's Drag Race judge unveiled the music video her first official single since 1992.

The Emmy winner collaborated with British pop group Steps for the new song "Heartbreak in This City," a remixed version of an album cut from the band's 2020 LP What the Future Holds. The accompanying video (below) sees Visage joining the group in a futuristic locale, fighting for their right to love.

Steps is set to perform the tune alongside Visage on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, marking a reunion for Visage and Norton, her fellow RuPaul's Drag Race UK panelist.

Though Visage has appeared on a handful of songs on RuPaul's various albums throughout the years, she hasn't dropped an official single since partnering with The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. supergroup to release "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day" from The Bodyguard movie soundtrack. The single eventually peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard dance singles chart in December 1992, two years after Visage's girl group Seduction hit the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Two to Make It Right."

In an Instagram post shared earlier this week, Visage — who's also gearing up to appear on the Drag Race Down Under judging panel in Australia and New Zealand — called the release "a dream come true" after nearly three decades without servicing a single.

Listen to "Heartbreak in This City" above. Catch Visage on the RuPaul's Drag Race panel every Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for a full recaps of all 12 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Streaming Options

Related content: