The Grammy-winning artist's iconic single was featured on the soundtrack of her 1995 film.

Michelle Pfeiffer is honoring "gifted artist" Coolio, whose hit single "Gangsta's Paradise" was featured on the soundtrack to her 1995 film Dangerous Minds, after the rapper's death on Wednesday.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram. "A life cut entirely too short."

Alongside her tribute, Pfeiffer also shared a clip from the music video for "Gangsta's Paradise," which features the actress sitting in a chair in front of Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) as he raps the Grammy-winning single as scenes flash from the film.

"As some of you may know, I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995," Pfeiffer wrote. "He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack — which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious."

The track and its powerful message still ring true for Pfeiffer to this day. "Thirty years later I still get chills when I hear the song," she concluded. "Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

Since its release, "Gangsta's Paradise" has become one of the most memorable rap tracks of all time, having spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later winning the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996.

Coolio's manager Sheila Finegan confirmed that the artist died on Wednesday in a statement to EW but did not share a cause of death.

"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly," it read. "Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."