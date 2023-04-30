Watch Michelle Obama sing backup — and play tambourine! — for Bruce Springsteen at a concert in Spain
Michelle Obama, honorary member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band?
At least she was this week when she joined the Boss on stage during his April 28 concert in Barcelona for a performance of "Glory Days." Obama sang backup vocals and played the tambourine alongside former actress Kate Capshaw, wife of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and Patti Scialfa, E Street member and wife of Springsteen.
The former First Lady and her husband, Barack Obama, were in Spain with Spielberg and Capshaw and spent the day sightseeing ahead of Springsteen's concert at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday night. Obama, Spielberg, and Springsteen dined at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel the night before the concert and even posed for a photo with staff, Reuters reports.
The former U.S. president and the Boss are longtime pals: Springsteen rallied for Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign and performed at his inaugural presidential address in 2009 and again at a private farewell address in 2017. Obama also awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. The two recently collaborated on a 2021 podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, centered on their lives, friendship, music, and enduring love for America.
"It's a little rare; you don't make that many friendships later in life," Springsteen said during a joint appearance with Obama on Graham Norton's eponymous talk show last year. "You bump into somebody that you have some things in common with and he happens to be the president of the United States… It all worked out."
