Michelle Branch files for divorce from husband Patrick Carney

The divorce filing comes after Branch announced her separation from the Black Keys drummer.

Michelle Branch is setting herself free.

The singer filed for divorce from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, on Friday, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the filing, Branch cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the split, and the documents state that "the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife."

Branch took this step to divorce her husband of three years only one day after she announced their separation amid claims of his infidelity and her arrest following an alleged domestic dispute between them.

In the divorce papers, Branch also requested that she be named primary residential parent of the pair's son Rhys James and daughter Willie Jacquet, as well as asking that Carney receive "reasonable parenting time privileges" while paying child support.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and musician Patrick Carney of The Black Keys attend Universal Music Group 2016 Grammy After Party presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group) Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch said in a statement at the time, following her tweeting and deleting accusations of Carney's cheating. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch was arrested on Aug. 11 and booked for domestic assault. According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the house around 2 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Branch told police she and her husband were arguing over marital issues and admitted to slapping Carney's face "one to two times," according to the document. Carney did not have any visible injuries.

The "Everywhere" singer was released on $1000 bond, and her court date has been set for Nov. 7.

The musicians married in April 2019. She has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, from a previous marriage. Branch and Carney have two children together, 4-year-old son Rhy James and daughter Willie Jacquet who was born in February.

Raising a family hasn't stopped Branch and Carney from pursuing their music careers. The Black Keys released their eleventh album, Dropout Boogie, in May, and Branch's next record, The Trouble With Fever is slated to drop Sept. 16. Her first single off that album, "I'm a Man," is currently out.