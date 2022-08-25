Michelle Branch's domestic assault case dismissed

The singer was previously arrested after an alleged domestic dispute during her separation from the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

A domestic assault case against "Everywhere" singer-songwriter Michelle Branch has been dismissed.

The case was dismissed Wednesday at the request of the state, with no restitution or court costs incurred as a result of the dispute, according to Davidson County, Tenn., court documents obtained by EW.

Branch was arrested after the alleged domestic dispute on Aug. 11, when police responded to a call to her home at around 2 a.m. local time. Branch told police she slapped Carney's face "one to two times" during an argument over marital issues, according to the arrest affidavit, though her husband of three years reportedly had no visible injuries.

Representatives for Branch and Carney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Michelle Branch Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The dismissal comes just under two weeks after Branch filed for divorce from Carney on Aug. 15, amid her claim that her husband had been unfaithful. Those documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, as "the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife," per PEOPLE's report.

Branch further requested that she be named the primary residential parent of the couple's children, son Rhys James and daughter Willie Jacquet, and that Carney receive "reasonable parenting time privileges" in addition to paying child support.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch previously said in a statement. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch is currently gearing up to release her new album, The Trouble With Fever, which Carney partially co-wrote and produced. She also released "White Rabbit," a duet with RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel on the drag queen's Blonde & Pink Albums, in June.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.