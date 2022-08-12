Michelle Branch has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute with husband Patrick Carney.

EW can confirm that Branch was arrested on Thursday, the same day the "Everywhere" singer announced her separation from Carney, the Black Keys drummer, following three years of marriage.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch said in a statement to PEOPLE. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch had previously tweeted and deleted a note accusing Carney of cheating on her while she was home with their 6-month-old baby.

Michelle Branch Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the house around 2 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Branch told police she and her husband were arguing over marital issues and admitted to slapping Carney's face "one to two times," according to the document. Carney did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody and her bail was set at $1,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7 for a settlement, according to court records.

EW has reached out to reps for Branch and Carney.

The musicians married in April 2019. She has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, from a previous marriage. Branch and Carney have two children together, 4-year-old son Rhy James and daughter Willie Jacquet who was born in February.

Raising a family hasn't stopped Branch and Carney from pursuing their music careers. The Black Keys released their eleventh album, Dropout Boogie, in May, and Branch's next record, The Trouble With Fever is slated to drop Sept. 16. Her first single off that album, "I'm a Man," is currently out.