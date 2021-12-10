Micky Dolenz and more honor late Monkees singer Michael Nesmith: 'One of the all-time greatest'

"I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best — singing, laughing, and doing shtick," Nesmith's bandmate tweeted.

The death of Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith on Friday prompted tributes from across the entertainment community, with many celebrities fondly remembering his work with the pop-rock band as well as his diverse later output as a musician, video artist, and actor.

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the Monkees, was among those paying their respects, writing, "I'm heartbroken. I've lost a dear friend and partner. I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best — singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez."

Monkees manager Andrew Sandoval, who authored the 2005 book The Monkees: The Day-by-Day Story of the 60s TV Pop Sensation, also honored Nesmith on Twitter, writing, "It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago."

In a series of tweets, he continued, "That tour was a true blessing for so many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction & so many innovative ideas and concepts. I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved."

Outside of the Monkees, Nesmith was known for the seminal country rock group the First National Band, his Grammy-winning music video and comedy sketch collection Elephant Parts, and helping to develop MTV with the music video series PopClips, among other achievements.

"#RIPMikeNesmith," Patton Oswalt tweeted Friday. "Thank you for The Monkees, Elephant Parts, MTV & REPO MAN." (Nesmith executive-produced the 1984 cult film and helped to set it up at Universal.)

Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies put it even more succintly: "One of the all-time greatest. Rest In Peace Michael Nesmith."

Nesmith died of natural causes at 78. "With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," his family said in a statement obtained by EW. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

