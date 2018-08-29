The most essential Michael Jackson singles

Distilling Michael Jackson’s career into one CD-length list is impossible. Instead, we offer you an essential selection of his best singles, from his earliest releases with the Jackson 5 onwards:

More
placeholder
Leah Greenblatt
August 29, 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT
<p>A plea to a lover left too hastily (&ldquo;Oh darlin&rsquo;, I was blind to let you go&rdquo;) somehow becomes a jubilant call-and-response celebration, built on that ridiculously funky bassline, shivering piano runs, and Michael&rsquo;s honeyed, impossibly high-altitude vocals.</p>
pinterest
“I Want You Back” (1969)

A plea to a lover left too hastily (“Oh darlin’, I was blind to let you go”) somehow becomes a jubilant call-and-response celebration, built on that ridiculously funky bassline, shivering piano runs, and Michael’s honeyed, impossibly high-altitude vocals.

CBS
<p>Smokey Robinson wrote this heart-bruising ballad in 1960, and countless artists have covered it since, but few can match the then-10-year-old Michael&rsquo;s mix of pitch-perfect phrasing and genuine pathos.</p>
pinterest
“Who’s Loving You” (1969)

Smokey Robinson wrote this heart-bruising ballad in 1960, and countless artists have covered it since, but few can match the then-10-year-old Michael’s mix of pitch-perfect phrasing and genuine pathos.

CBS
<p>What begins as a hushed promise blooms into a full-force soul showstopper, with Michael pleading, &ldquo;Just look over your shoulder, baby!&rdquo;; the stuff of countless couples-slow-skate and junior prom memories.</p>
pinterest
“I’ll Be There” (1970)

What begins as a hushed promise blooms into a full-force soul showstopper, with Michael pleading, “Just look over your shoulder, baby!”; the stuff of countless couples-slow-skate and junior prom memories.

CBS
<p>More kids probably learned the &ldquo;I before E except after C&rdquo; rule from the Jacksons&rsquo; effervescent, irresistable pop anthem than in any classroom &mdash; and how to &ldquo;shake it, shake it, baby&rdquo; for extra credit.</p>
pinterest
“ABC” (1970)

More kids probably learned the “I before E except after C” rule from the Jacksons’ effervescent, irresistable pop anthem than in any classroom — and how to “shake it, shake it, baby” for extra credit.

Motown
<p>A flurry of glorious Motown bum-buh-bums support Michael&rsquo;s provocative (if age-inappropriate) plea &mdash; &ldquo;Goody girl, let down your curls/let me give your heart a whirl.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
“Mama’s Pearl” (1971)

A flurry of glorious Motown bum-buh-bums support Michael’s provocative (if age-inappropriate) plea — “Goody girl, let down your curls/let me give your heart a whirl.”

CBS
<p>The thrum of the bass, the clang of the cowbell, and then &mdash; that inimitable falsetto, blowing the chorus wide open. When Michael commands, &ldquo;Keep on with the force / Don&rsquo;t stop,&rdquo; the dancefloor obeys.</p>
pinterest
“Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” (1979)

The thrum of the bass, the clang of the cowbell, and then — that inimitable falsetto, blowing the chorus wide open. When Michael commands, “Keep on with the force / Don’t stop,” the dancefloor obeys.

Epic Records
<p>Like the giddily transportive &ldquo;Off the Wall&rdquo; from the same album, &ldquo;Rock With You&rdquo; offers a sweet escape from the everyday: A place where sequin-encrusted bodysuits are de rigeur, hangovers don&rsquo;t exist, and &ldquo;riding the boogie&rdquo; is a physical possibility.</p>
pinterest
“Rock With You” (1979)

Like the giddily transportive “Off the Wall” from the same album, “Rock With You” offers a sweet escape from the everyday: A place where sequin-encrusted bodysuits are de rigeur, hangovers don’t exist, and “riding the boogie” is a physical possibility.

Epic Records
<p>The most obvious bridge between his&nbsp;<em>Off the Wall</em>-era disco kicks and the dawn of the Casio-obsessed &rsquo;80s, this block-party stomper kicks Thriller off in slick, inimitable style.</p>
pinterest
“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” (1983)

The most obvious bridge between his Off the Wall-era disco kicks and the dawn of the Casio-obsessed ’80s, this block-party stomper kicks Thriller off in slick, inimitable style.

Epic Records
<p>Who else could turn the tale of a paternity battle with a desperate and possibly deluded groupie into a worldwide smash? No one who hears that spare, hypnotic opening synth thump can resist what comes next.</p>
pinterest
“Billie Jean” (1983)

Who else could turn the tale of a paternity battle with a desperate and possibly deluded groupie into a worldwide smash? No one who hears that spare, hypnotic opening synth thump can resist what comes next.

Epic Records
<p><em>Thriller</em>&lsquo;s fifth single, a stunning, slow-burn ballad, offers gorgeous contrast to the brash, Halloween-y shenanigans of the title track. Its airy synths and achingly tender vocals hint intriguingly at a private Michael &mdash; one we never really knew.</p>
pinterest
“Human Nature” (1983)

Thriller‘s fifth single, a stunning, slow-burn ballad, offers gorgeous contrast to the brash, Halloween-y shenanigans of the title track. Its airy synths and achingly tender vocals hint intriguingly at a private Michael — one we never really knew.

Epic Records
<p>Always difficult to separate from its legendary video, the song is in fact eminently funky beneath its silly-spooky effects and Vincent Price overdub. But can you even listen today without breaking into the zombie-claw shuffle?</p>
pinterest
“Thriller” (1984)

Always difficult to separate from its legendary video, the song is in fact eminently funky beneath its silly-spooky effects and Vincent Price overdub. But can you even listen today without breaking into the zombie-claw shuffle?

Epic Records
<p>In contrast to the almost cartoonish street-tough affectation of &ldquo;Bad,&rdquo; this bouyant slice of funk-pop lets Michael play the simpler role of girl-watcher with charming, boastful bluster.</p>
pinterest
“The Way You Make Feel” (1987)

In contrast to the almost cartoonish street-tough affectation of “Bad,” this bouyant slice of funk-pop lets Michael play the simpler role of girl-watcher with charming, boastful bluster.

Epic Records
<p>The galvanizing, guitar-heavy centerpiece of Jackson&rsquo;s short film&nbsp;<em>Moonwalker</em>presents a murky murder scenario with that infamous refrain, &ldquo;Annie, are you OK?&rdquo; Both foreboding and ridiculously, repeatedly listenable.</p>
pinterest
“Smooth Criminal” (1988)

The galvanizing, guitar-heavy centerpiece of Jackson’s short film Moonwalkerpresents a murky murder scenario with that infamous refrain, “Annie, are you OK?” Both foreboding and ridiculously, repeatedly listenable.

Epic Records
<p>&ldquo;We Are The World&rdquo; may be some fans&rsquo; MJ concsciousness anthem of choice, but this&nbsp;<em>Bad</em>&nbsp;track&rsquo;s unvarnished message &mdash; &ldquo;if you wanna make the world a better place/take a look at yourself and then make the change&rdquo; &mdash; makes for a far more compelling, impassioned imperative.</p>
pinterest
 “Man in the Mirror” (1988)

“We Are The World” may be some fans’ MJ concsciousness anthem of choice, but this Bad track’s unvarnished message — “if you wanna make the world a better place/take a look at yourself and then make the change” — makes for a far more compelling, impassioned imperative.

Epic Records
<p>The jokes it incited at the time about Michael&rsquo;s own struggles with his skin tone aside, the&nbsp;<em>Dangerous&nbsp;</em>single still holds up, due in large part to its indelible guitar riff (courtesy of Guns &lsquo;n Roses&rsquo; Slash, no less).</p>
pinterest
“Black or White” (1991)

The jokes it incited at the time about Michael’s own struggles with his skin tone aside, the Dangerous single still holds up, due in large part to its indelible guitar riff (courtesy of Guns ‘n Roses’ Slash, no less).

Epic Records
<p>Michael&rsquo;s first collaboration with sister Janet since she sang backup on 1983&rsquo;s effervescent &ldquo;P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)&rdquo; is a far darker, more aggressive effort, about as hard-rock as either of the two ever got. Somehow, the duo still manage to deliver its makes-me-wanna-holler rage in a sleek, undeniably catchy pop package.</p>
pinterest
“Scream” (1995)

Michael’s first collaboration with sister Janet since she sang backup on 1983’s effervescent “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” is a far darker, more aggressive effort, about as hard-rock as either of the two ever got. Somehow, the duo still manage to deliver its makes-me-wanna-holler rage in a sleek, undeniably catchy pop package.

Michael Jackson/Youtube
1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 16 CBS

“I Want You Back” (1969)

A plea to a lover left too hastily (“Oh darlin’, I was blind to let you go”) somehow becomes a jubilant call-and-response celebration, built on that ridiculously funky bassline, shivering piano runs, and Michael’s honeyed, impossibly high-altitude vocals.

Advertisement
2 of 16 CBS

“Who’s Loving You” (1969)

Smokey Robinson wrote this heart-bruising ballad in 1960, and countless artists have covered it since, but few can match the then-10-year-old Michael’s mix of pitch-perfect phrasing and genuine pathos.

3 of 16 CBS

“I’ll Be There” (1970)

What begins as a hushed promise blooms into a full-force soul showstopper, with Michael pleading, “Just look over your shoulder, baby!”; the stuff of countless couples-slow-skate and junior prom memories.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Motown

“ABC” (1970)

More kids probably learned the “I before E except after C” rule from the Jacksons’ effervescent, irresistable pop anthem than in any classroom — and how to “shake it, shake it, baby” for extra credit.

Advertisement
5 of 16 CBS

“Mama’s Pearl” (1971)

A flurry of glorious Motown bum-buh-bums support Michael’s provocative (if age-inappropriate) plea — “Goody girl, let down your curls/let me give your heart a whirl.”

Advertisement
6 of 16 Epic Records

“Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” (1979)

The thrum of the bass, the clang of the cowbell, and then — that inimitable falsetto, blowing the chorus wide open. When Michael commands, “Keep on with the force / Don’t stop,” the dancefloor obeys.

Advertisement
7 of 16 Epic Records

“Rock With You” (1979)

Like the giddily transportive “Off the Wall” from the same album, “Rock With You” offers a sweet escape from the everyday: A place where sequin-encrusted bodysuits are de rigeur, hangovers don’t exist, and “riding the boogie” is a physical possibility.

Advertisement
8 of 16 Epic Records

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” (1983)

The most obvious bridge between his Off the Wall-era disco kicks and the dawn of the Casio-obsessed ’80s, this block-party stomper kicks Thriller off in slick, inimitable style.

Advertisement
9 of 16 Epic Records

“Billie Jean” (1983)

Who else could turn the tale of a paternity battle with a desperate and possibly deluded groupie into a worldwide smash? No one who hears that spare, hypnotic opening synth thump can resist what comes next.

Advertisement
10 of 16 Epic Records

“Human Nature” (1983)

Thriller‘s fifth single, a stunning, slow-burn ballad, offers gorgeous contrast to the brash, Halloween-y shenanigans of the title track. Its airy synths and achingly tender vocals hint intriguingly at a private Michael — one we never really knew.

Advertisement
11 of 16 Epic Records

“Thriller” (1984)

Always difficult to separate from its legendary video, the song is in fact eminently funky beneath its silly-spooky effects and Vincent Price overdub. But can you even listen today without breaking into the zombie-claw shuffle?

Advertisement
12 of 16 Epic Records

“The Way You Make Feel” (1987)

In contrast to the almost cartoonish street-tough affectation of “Bad,” this bouyant slice of funk-pop lets Michael play the simpler role of girl-watcher with charming, boastful bluster.

Advertisement
13 of 16 Epic Records

“Smooth Criminal” (1988)

The galvanizing, guitar-heavy centerpiece of Jackson’s short film Moonwalkerpresents a murky murder scenario with that infamous refrain, “Annie, are you OK?” Both foreboding and ridiculously, repeatedly listenable.

Advertisement
14 of 16 Epic Records

 “Man in the Mirror” (1988)

“We Are The World” may be some fans’ MJ concsciousness anthem of choice, but this Bad track’s unvarnished message — “if you wanna make the world a better place/take a look at yourself and then make the change” — makes for a far more compelling, impassioned imperative.

Advertisement
15 of 16 Epic Records

“Black or White” (1991)

The jokes it incited at the time about Michael’s own struggles with his skin tone aside, the Dangerous single still holds up, due in large part to its indelible guitar riff (courtesy of Guns ‘n Roses’ Slash, no less).

Advertisement
16 of 16 Michael Jackson/Youtube

“Scream” (1995)

Michael’s first collaboration with sister Janet since she sang backup on 1983’s effervescent “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” is a far darker, more aggressive effort, about as hard-rock as either of the two ever got. Somehow, the duo still manage to deliver its makes-me-wanna-holler rage in a sleek, undeniably catchy pop package.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now