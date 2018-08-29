Got to Be There (1972)
Motown Records
Ben (1972)
Motown Records
Music & Me (1973)
Motown Records
Forever, Michael (1975)
Motown Records
Off the Wall (1979)
Epic Records
Thriller (1982)
Epic Records
Bad (1987)
Epic Records
Dangerous (1991)
HIStory (1995)
Epic Records
Blood on the Dance Floor/History in the Mix (1997)
Epic Records
Invincible (2001)
Epic Records
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement