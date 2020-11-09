"Whatever you do, Nas, don’t go to 2020."

Those wise words are spoken by none other than Michael J. Fox in character as Back to the Future's Marty McFly in a promo for Lil Nas X's upcoming festive single "Holiday." Confused? Let's back up.

First teased during Sunday's New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game , the clip for the rapper's next track sees Lil Nas X travel back in time — via portal, on horseback — to a Western town, where he watches as Santa Claus is unceremoniously kicked out of a saloon for being too drunk. As the "Old Town Road" rapper picks up Santa's hat, the label which originally read "Santa Claus" changes to "Santa Nas X," and the words, "You are the new Santa," appear below.

With that, Lil Nas X's mission is clear, and, now decked out in a shiny red suit, he mounts his horse — which has transformed into a reindeer — and jets off to deliver gifts (we hope, anyway!), as a preview snippet of his new song "Holiday" plays. That's when the camera pans to Fox who wearily adds the line about avoiding the colossal s--- show that has been 2020.

"Holiday" and the accompanying video drops Friday. Watch the clip above.