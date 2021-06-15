Michael Bolton explains how he inadvertently became Paula Abdul's babysitter

Stars, they're just like us.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live this week, Michael Bolton shared some details on how he winded up babysitting for none other than Paula Abdul.

"So, how that happened was her older sister was dating my guitarist and I was writing songs, demoing them to try to get a record deal and in L.A.," explained Bolton, who is 10 years older than Abdul. "We wanted to go out one night and we realized we couldn't because we couldn't leave Paula - our friend's baby sister, little sister - couldn't leave her alone."

Michael Bolton, Paula Abdul Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The singer went on to explain how that turned into the perception that he was Abdul's regular babysitter when "basically we were all stuck at the house." Nonetheless, the early intro had its benefits. Years later, when Abdul's choreography career took off, the singer-songwriter was able to cash in on those babysitting days.

"I gave her a call out of nowhere and said, 'I want you to choreograph a video," he recalled. At first Abdul didn't believe it was really Bolton on the phone but he soon found a way to convince her. "I said, 'well, who else would call you a little brat?' And she went, 'oh my God, it's you.' I laughed. She choreographed the video and then she started having hits and it was just a lot of fun. And then I loved bumping into her and in the business."

Listen to the clip above.