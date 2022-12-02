Homelander is both a "hero" and a villain.

Rapper Metro Boomin samples Homelander from The Boys on new Heroes & Villains album

Rapper Metro Boomin channels one of the most notable TV "heroes" and closet villains on his new Heroes & Villains album, which dropped today.

The record's first track, "On Time," featuring John Legend, includes a sample of "The Only Man in the Sky," a speech delivered by Antony Starr's Homelander in The Boys season 3, episode 2.

The moment in the series arrives when the leader of the Seven shouts to a gathered crowd from a stage at a Vought event.

"I am done apologizing! I am done being persecuted for my strength!" he exclaims. "You people should be thanking Christ that I am who and what I am because you need me. You need me to save you."

The song also features the voice of actor Morgan Freeman. "You know what they say: If Young Metro don't trust you, motherf---er, you better run," he says.

Metro Boomin also released the new music video for the album's cut "Superhero," which features Future and Chris Brown, on Friday.

"Drinking dope turned me to a superhero, yeah, yeah," Metro spits. "Hit that pill, turned me to a superhero, yeah, yeah / Boominati turned me to a superhero, yeah, yeah."

"Dark Knight feeling, die and be a hero / Or live long enough to see yourself become a villain," Brown raps later in the track.

Heroes & Villains is Metro's first solo LP in four years. Other artists featured on it include Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and the late rapper Takeoff.

