Park that car, drop that phone, and watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman sing with Broken Social Scene
Some songs are nearly impossible not to sing along with. One of them is "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," a rousing, heartrending ballad from Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People. The Canadian rock outfit is currently touring in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary, and the song enjoyed its most star-studded singalong yet when Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined the band onstage during its show at New York City's Webster Hall on Sunday.
"Life is a beautiful, wonderful thing," singer Kevin Drew told the audience as preamble. "They try to sell you it's something else, but it's wonderful. It's about the people you meet and spend your time with. We've been so blessed to spend our time with all kinds of wonderful people. I certainly have been blessed with amazing people in my life. This lady is one of them. The band loves her, she loves the band. We're so blessed she came to the show tonight. Please give it up for Ms. Tracey Ullman, everybody!"
Ullman didn't come alone, though. After she and the band began singing "Anthems," the comic actress invited her good friend Streep to join them onstage for that iconic chorus: "Park that car, drop that phone, sleep on the floor, dream about me..."
