Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett dies at 21

Melissa Etheridge is mourning the loss of her son Beckett on Wednesday. The singer confirmed he died as a result of opioid addiction. He was 21.

"Today I join the thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she wrote in a message via Twitter. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family, and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

The death was announced via the singer's social media accounts early Wednesday afternoon pacific time. The original post served also to inform fans who have been tuning into her Facebook Live concerts from home during the coronavirus pandemic that the event has been canceled.

"We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME"

Beckett was Etheridge's son with former partner Julie Cypher and was conceived via artificial insemination using friend David Crosby's sperm. The pair are also parents to Beckett's older sister Bailey Jean. Etheridge also has 13-year-old twins with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Etheridge has often spoken about her family's unique dynamic and why the steps they took to get there are irrelevant.

"There's nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years," the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer previously told Parents.com. "It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child."