Melanie C falls 'In and Out of Love' on new single from self-titled album

Melanie C is sporting her true colors with the release of her upcoming self-titled album.

Due out Oct. 2, Melanie C is billed as a groovy album that "takes the listener on a heartfelt, foot-stomping journey of introspection, growth, and acceptance," per a press release.

The Spice Girls icon preceded the LP's release Wednesday by dropping the collection's latest single, "In and Out of Love," and its accompanying, dance-heavy music video.

"It's so brilliant to release a pure pop, upbeat, positive fun tune," the 46-year-old said in a statement. "I think it's exactly what the world needs right now!"

Collaborators on Melanie C include other musicians such as Shura, Rae Morris, Little Boots, and Nadia Rose, with production from longtime Spice Girls collaborator Richard "Biff" Stannard.

Melanie C is out Oct. 2. Watch the music video for "In and Out of Love" above.