"Candle light and soul forever, a dream of you and me together ..."

Mel C and Chris Martin duet on Spice Girls classic '2 Become 1' at Hollywood Bowl

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm joined the frontman on stage for "2 Become 1" at Audacy's 8th annual We Can Survive concert and benefit at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

On her Twitter page, Mel revealed that she was indulging in some self-care when a call came through.

"I gave Chris a text to tell him we would be coming to his @imlistening @audacy #wecansurvive gig, at the @HollywoodBowl and the next thing I know, he's on FaceTime while I'm in the nail salon, asking me to come up on stage with him!" she tweeted.

Audacy shared a video of the pair performing the song together on the stage in the famed amphitheater.

On Sunday, Mel shared her gratitude over the invite to join Martin for the acoustic duet.

"Well, what could I say to an offer like that! Thank you @coldplay for such an amazing night and experience," she tweeted. "Hopefully I can get back to @HollywoodBowl soon with three certain ladies for company!"

The singer also gave fans a little look at their backstage rehearsal, which basically showed what a Spice Girls superfan Martin is.

Coldplay performed songs from Music of the Spheres at the event. Other performers on Saturday night were Black Eyed Peas, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, and the Kid Laroi.

According to Audacy's website, a portion of the proceeds from the show benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.