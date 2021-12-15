It's been a long time coming, but we've finally got it: an official music video for Meghan Trainor's viral hit "Title."

The singer teased its release Tuesday on — where else? — TikTok, sharing a video of her dancing to the song.

"When they don't let you release the official music video until tik tok blows it up six years later," she captioned it, clearly reveling in the moment.

One of Trainor's most popular songs, "Title," from her 2015 album of the same name, has had fans lobbying for a video since one leaked a few years ago.

Directed by Fatima Robinson and originally shot in 2014, the now-official video shows the singer performing in a sparkly dress while a Miss America–style pageant plays out behind her. In this case, however, the contestants are not women but instead hunky men, shown strutting their stuff on the runway and primping in their dressing rooms to get camera-ready.

Meghan Trainor - Title (Official Music Video) Meghan Trainor in the official 'Title' music video | Credit: Meghan Trainor/YouTube

Trainor's brother, Ryan, is shown filming the contenders' performances from the audience as they move through the competition until the singer, after crooning on staircases and a couch of flowers — eventually crowns a winner.

"Title" has become one of TikTok's most-used songs, with 4,659 videos showcasing everyone from moms to influencers to social-media-crazed teenagers getting down to it. Earlier this week, the family of Jets player Zach Wilson even performed a choreographed dance to the tune.

Watch the video above.