Megan Thee Stallion tweeted an impassioned defense of herself early Friday, after rap superstars Drake and 21 Savage released a new song that seemingly suggested the "Sweetest Pie" artist lied about being shot by fellow performer Tory Lanez in July 2020.

After Drake's overnight release of his new album Her Loss, Megan criticized him for the track "Circo Loco," which samples Daft Punk's "One More Time" and includes the line, "This bitch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion." Many interpreted the lyric as a dig at Megan, who accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot during an argument.

"I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N----s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p---y," the 27-year-old posted Friday morning, later quote-tweeting a fan's message that linked to the song's lyrics to explain that "stallion" is often used to describe a "tall thick woman" when used as slang.

"Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N----s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n----s especially RAP N----S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her," she continued. "And when the mf facts come out remember all y'all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N---a that SHOT A FEMALE."

She also criticized fans for going "up for" people who attack her credibility: "Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot," the "Body" performer finished. "Y'all don't fwm okay cool f--- it bye."

Lanez was eventually charged with assault for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, though he refuted Megan's version of events via lyrics of his own on his 2020 album Daystar. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection with the alleged shooting.

Megan has long been open about her struggle with mental health, and even performed her Traumazine album track "Anxiety" while fighting back tears on an October episode of Saturday Night Live.

