Megan Thee Stallion clarifies that she was shot during Tory Lanez arrest

On Wednesday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted a statement on Instagram noting that reports of her involvement in the Sunday arrest of Tory Lanez had key details wrong.

While early reports indicated that star had been taken to the hospital for cuts on her foot from the broken glass inside the vehicle she and Lanez were in, the "Savage" rapper set the record straight by sharing more severe details.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," wrote Megan. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I am expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

To recap the events of Sunday morning, police arrested Lanez for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle after responding to a reported disturbance in the Hollywood Hills that involved gunfire.

On Wednesday monring, TMZ posted a video of the crime scene with figures assumed to be Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez exiting an SUV and later being detained. Lanez was the only one of the pair arrested, and posted bail that same morning.

In the caption of her Instagram, Megan added that the experience has been "an eye opener and a blessing in disguise."

EW has reached out to representatives for the rapper to clarify which party shot her.