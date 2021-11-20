This would have been the first time they performed their hit collaboration "Butter" in the same space together.

Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs duet with BTS because of 'unexpected personal matter'

Megan Thee Stallion does not have good news for those who were eagerly awaiting her American Music Awards performance this weekend.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper has dropped out of the show, for which she had been planning to take the stage with BTS to treat fans to a live take on their hit collaboration "Butter" on Sunday.

Megan announced Saturday on Twitter that an "unexpected personal matter" had forced her to pull out of the event at the last minute.

AMAs Megan Thee Stallion and BTS had been set to perform together for the first time at the AMAs on Sunday. | Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Hotties I was so excited to go to the@AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," the rapper wrote. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

The AMAs' official Twitter account also shared Megan's tweet, writing, "We will miss you, @theestallion!"

EW has reached out to representatives for Megan and the AMAs for further comment.

Megan and BTS collaborated on a remix of the Korean band's No. 1 smash "Butter," which is nominated for the Favorite Pop Song award, but this would have been the first time they had ever performed the song in the same space together.

Megan is nominated for three AMAs, including Favorite Female Artist (Hip-Hop), as are BTS, who are up for Artist of the Year.

The winners, which were determined entirely by fan votes, will be announced at the ceremony, hosted by Cardi B and airing live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.