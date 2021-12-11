Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee College Graduate

Megan Thee Stallion is doing real college girl s---.

The rapper marked her graduation from Texas Southern University on Saturday at the school's official commencement ceremony, walking across the stage to accept her diploma with hundreds of other graduates.

Megan earned a bachelor's degree in health administration, a field of study inspired by her late mother.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," she told PEOPLE last year. (Megan's mother Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer.) "She saw me going to school before she passed....My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Megan Thee Stallion Graduation Megan Thee Stallion at her college graduation | Credit: Texas Southern University/Twitter

Megan has said that she hopes to use her degree to open assisted living facilities in her hometown of Houston, telling PEOPLE she would offer positions to her TSU classmates.

Watch the "Savage" star — real name: Megan Pete — receive her diploma to wild applause in the video below.

Ahead of the ceremony, the rapper shared graduation photos and an inspirational message to her fans on social media. "I want y'all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!" she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her in TSU gear.

The rapper also received many congratulatory messages on social media, including from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "You worked so hard for this. Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you," Cardona said in a video posted to Twitter.

Megan recently received another, less academic honor, nabbing a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance for her song "Thot S---" (which was chosen as one of EW's best songs of 2021). She also picked up three trophies at the American Music Awards last month, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for her debut LP Good News.