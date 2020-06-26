Megan Thee Stallion pays homage to Eazy-E with new single 'Girls in the Hood'

Megan Thee Stallion continues to pay homage to the rap legends who came before her.

On her new single "Girls in the Hood," the rapper samples late N.W.A. member Eazy-E's popular track "Boyz-n-the-Hood."

Earlier this year, Megan interpolated a Tupac song on "B.I.T.C.H.," her first single off Suga. And she first broke out in 2018 with an EP titled Tina Snow, a play on what was Houston rapper Pimp C's alter ego.

On "Girls in the Hood," the original Dr. Dre and DJ Yella production gets an update from IllaDaProducer and Scott Storch. Again, Megan finds creative ways to paint a picture of the hot girl lifestyle, including a naughty reference to the anime Naruto that her fans are enjoying.

The track has already received responses from two of Eazy-E's 11 children. One laments that she doesn't have access to her father's catalog to sample on her songs; the other supports the new song, and shares her plans to make a documentary about her father.

Listen to "Girls in the Hood" above.