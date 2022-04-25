Megan Thee Stallion had tears in her eyes as she spoke with CBS' Gayle King in an interview that aired Monday morning, marking the first time the rapper spoke about the 2020 shooting allegedly involving fellow hip-hop artist Tory Lanez.

The "Sweetest Pie" and "WAP" chart-topper, born Megan Pete, walked King through the events surrounding the incident, which occurred after Pete left Kylie Jenner's Hollywood home. She confirmed her previous statements when she said Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, shot her in the foot after an argument broke out in her car with friend Kelsey Nicole, Peterson, and Peterson's bodyguard.

Peterson has denied Pete's claims in the past, and an attorney for the rapper told CBS, "We look forward to addressing Ms. Pete's claims — including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions — in a court of law."

Pete told King an argument began when she wanted to leave Jenner's house, while others didn't. "We fuss about silly s---, silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud," she said. "This was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn't have got this crazy."

According to Pete, everything happened so fast. After the arguing escalated, she remembers getting out of the car. "All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, b----.' And he started shooting," she said. "And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' ... He shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.

"He is standin' up over the window shooting," she continued. "And I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick 'cause I'm like, 'Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me.'"

Pete recalled falling to the ground and dragging herself into someone's driveway, while Peterson apologized and promised to pay her and Nicole $1 million if they didn't say anything. Pete remembers thinking, "Why are you offering me money right now? Help me!"

Someone apparently heard the gun shot and called the police, because authorities arrived on the scene shortly after. Pete confirmed she originally told law enforcement that she stepped on glass. She explained to King that this was after the fatal shooting of George Floyd and felt cops had a "shoot first, ask questions later" mentality when it came to people of color.

"I was just trying to protect all of us… Even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction was still to try to save us," she said. "I didn't want to see anybody die."

Peterson was arrested and charged with felony assault in connection to the shooting, and was arrested again for allegedly violating a court order to not contact Pete. The Los Angeles District Attorney had said in an earlier statement, "We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court."

Watch more of Pete's interview on CBS Mornings in the video above.