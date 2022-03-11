The witch from Hansel and Gretel could never!

TikTok remixers had only fantasized that Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa would one day collaborate, but now the two powerhouses have teamed up to turn a childhood fairy tale into some real hot girl s---.

In their new music video for "Sweetest Pie," the rapper and pop star transform into black widow witches who seduce sexy men with their... ahem, cake. Like in Hansel and Gretel, they have a cottage in the middle of the woods and lure dudes in with their desserts, filling them up with sweet treats — only to cook 'em later.

The lyrics are just as suggestive. "Know he got that pipe, let him bust it till it's leakin'/Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he's sleepin,'" Megan Thee Stallion raps. Or how about "Wanna put his Nutty Buddy in my Fudge Round"?

But things get creepy once the guys realize the game these supernatural stunners are playing. Is that Dua Lipa's cheek? Nope, that's really cake! And Megan's eyes? Yes, they're really made of bubblegum!

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie [Official Video] Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion star in their new 'Sweetest Pie' music video. | Credit: Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube

After last year's drama with DaBaby, Dua Lipa fans on TikTok started imagining who could be the perfect hip-hop collaborator to replace him on the singer's track "Levitating." Then someone cut together its music video with bars from Megan Thee Stallion, proving such a union of talent would be fire. In "Sweetest Pie," those TikTok dreams come true.

"Sweetest Pie" is the first single off Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming album. The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who's helmed some major musical team-ups: Drake, Future, and Young Thug in "Way 2 Sexy"; Coldplay and Selena Gomez in "Let Somebody Go"; and Saweetie and Doja Cat in "Best Friend." He also directed Harry Styles in "Adore You" and Normani in "Motivation."

So, it's official: It may be March, but 2022's Hot Girl Summer has officially begun.