Megan Thee Stallion drops EP Suga amid legal battle with label

Hot Girl Meg just dropped her EP Suga, which features assists from Kehlani and Gunna, on Thursday night. The new release comes in the midst of her legal drama with her first record label 1501.

Megan Thee Stallion released the nine-track project following her May mixtape Fever, later amping up excitement further with the fiery track "Hot Girl Summer" in August. On the EP, Kehlani makes an appearance on "Hit My Phone," while Gunna raps with Megan on "Stop Playing."

She also premiered the music video for her track "B.I.T.C.H.," the fifth song off Suga (watch above), on Thursday night.

The Houston native made a name for herself on social media with her electric cyphers and Hot Girl Meg persona. Her motto "Hot Girl Summer" got its own song featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as a Tonight Show remix last fall.

She's parlayed her online success into numerous well-received records like 2018's Tina Snow EP and 2019's Fever mixtape.

On Sunday, the artist took to Instagram Live to tell fans that her first record label 1501 Certified Entertainment was allegedly preventing her from releasing new music. By Monday, she was granted a temporary restraining order against 1501 and its CEO, which allowed her to put out new songs.

Her fans expressed support on Twitter, sharing Megan-approved hashtags like #FREEMEGAN and #FREETHESTALLION all over the platform.

Listen to Suga here.

Related content: