Megan Thee Stallion drops new song 'Don't Stop,' ahead of SNL appearance

On Friday, the rapper dropped new single "Don't Stop" ahead of her appearance as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The new track features a verse from Young Thug and the accompanying music video takes on an Alice in Wonderland theme, with Megan Thee Stallion donning outfits similar to those worn by Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. Meanwhile, Young Thug shows up as Edward Scissorhands and at one point a Cheshire Cat pops up to join the fun too.