Megan Fox plays Machine Gun Kelly's 'Bloody Valentine' in new music video

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox finally have a clear answer for why they've been seen hanging out recently.

The Jennifer's Body actress is the star of the musician's new music video for his single "Bloody Valentine," off his upcoming pop/punk inspired album Tickets to My Downfall that's executive produced by Travis Barker.

The music video comes after rumors of the two being a new couple, as the pair were photographed picking up food together last week, and Fox's husband Brian Austin Green then confirmed they had split a day later.

If the "Bloody Valentine" music video is to be believed, the costars are off to a rocky start, with Fox putting tape over Kelly's mouth, as she drags him around the mansion they're living in.

While the visual is the first we are seeing of them on screen together, Fox and Kelly met last year shooting a movie together called Midnight in the Switchgrass, which happens to be directed by Randall Emmett, a producer for Power and The Irishman who also stars on the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules with his fiancé Lala Kent.

Fun fact about Fox is that her most famous previous music video appearance was in "Love The Way You Lie" with Eminem, a rapper that Machine Gun Kelly had a long time feud with. Being that this video doesn't end with her and her costar on fire, Fox fares much better here.

Watch the "Bloody Valentine" video above.