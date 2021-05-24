Megadeth fires David Ellefson following misconduct allegations

"We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him," band founder Dave Mustaine said in a statement.

Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine announced on Monday that the metal band is parting ways with bassist David Ellefson after he was accused of sending sexually provocative messages to a fan, allegedly starting when she was underage. Ellefson previously admitted to sharing sexually-tinged messages with a fan, but insisted she was an adult at the time.

"We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him," Mustaine said in a statement posted on Twitter. "We do not take this decision lightly."

He continued, "While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward."

The decision was announced just weeks after Megadeth confirmed their tour with Lamb of God would kick off in August. Mustaine ended his statement on Monday telling fans the group's looking forward to releasing new music and "seeing our fans on the road this summer."

Both sexually-graphic and flirtatious videos of Ellefson were released in mid-May by a third party amid accusations the bassist had been grooming a 19-year-old fan since she was 17. (EW was able to review several of the videos.)

Someone claiming to be said fan wrote a statement posted on Instagram saying she was not underage and all was consensual. (EW was unable to confirm the identity of the person posting, and the account has since been deleted.)

Ellefson shared a screengrab of the fan's statement on his Instagram account on May 11 along with a message of his own. Shortly after posting, Ellefson made his Instagram account private, but EW was able to view the post while it was public.

"Dear Fans & Friends, As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them," Ellefson wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a screenshot of a statement reportedly from the fan in question.

"While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible," the heavy metal musician continued. "As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career, and family."

The screenshot accompanying the musician's comments, read: "I'm the girl people are talking about in the posts about David Ellefson right now and I just want to tell my side of the story because people are sharing misinformation and the situation is getting out of hand without the truth being out there. Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them, and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I'm not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it." (EW has not been able to confirm the validity of the post in the screenshot.)

The statement went on to say she was the one who recorded and shared the graphic videos of Ellefson without his consent. "I was just naive enough to record him and share it with a friend without his permission. In the end, it was all consensual and all online. I don't know how it got to this point, but a lot of information is being left out by the people purposely trying to harm him. I would ask that anyone sharing these personal private videos or any misinformation about them please stop."

Representatives for Ellefson didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Ellefson has been married to his wife, Julie, for 27 years. The couple share two children, son Roman, 25, and daughter Athena, 22.