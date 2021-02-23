Meek Mill says he apologized to Vanessa Bryant for his controversial Kobe Bryant lyrics

Rapper Meek Mill is responding to the controversy around his recently leaked song lyrics that referenced the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and attracted the ire of his widow, Vanessa Bryant.

"I don't think we on the same signal y'all .. I don't see what y'all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet I say random s--- all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that s--- ima beast literally," the hip-hop star tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he wrote in reference to Vanessa, "I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

The lyrics in question are reportedly to the song "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)," which had leaked online this week. Meek Mills assertedly raps, "This b---- I'm f---in' always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me. Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

Lil Baby is also reported to rap on the track, "... have a son, so I can name him Kobe/Daughter Gigi."

Bryant died at the age of 41 with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Bryant in January 2020 when the helicopter they were riding crashed in the city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County.

In a statement she posted to her Instagram Story, Vanessa called the lyrics of the "chopper" line "extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period."

"I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this," she continued. "If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Meek Mill had tweeted earlier as the responses to the lyrics began flooding Twitter, "somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it…. y'all internet antics cannot stop me ….s--- like zombie land or something! Lol."