Meat Loaf , the Grammy-winning operatic rocker beloved by many for his bombastic stage persona, died Thursday at the age of 74, leaving behind a lexicon of hits that shaped rock music.

From "Bat Out of Hell" to "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," the singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, made theatrical moments out of his music, often turning entire music videos for his singles into musical theater. His presence in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, Wayne's World, and more films spoke to his appreciation for characters and storytelling.