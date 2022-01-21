Celebrities like Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin also shared tributes to the late singer and The Rocky Horror Picture Show actor, who died at 74.

Cher, Boy George, more stars honor Meat Loaf's impact: 'The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock'

Celebrities are wishing late rock legend and actor Meat Loaf a peaceful journey into his paradise by the dashboard light.

Following the Grammy-winning musician's death Thursday night at age 74, pop icon Cher honored her "Dead Ringer for Love" collaborator with sweet memories, saying she had "so much fun" with him while recording the 1981 single, which became a smash hit in the United Kingdom.

"Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day" she tweeted.

Fellow pop singer Boy George tweeted a memorable moment he shared with the Rocky Horror Picture Show star after sending "love and prayers" to his family and friends: "He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber posted a short but emotional remembrance to the Bat Out of Hell singer-songwriter, indicating that "the vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock" now that Meat Loaf is gone.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" performer Bonnie Tyler said she was "shocked & saddened" by Meat Loaf's death, which fell 33 years after the duo released their collaborative album, Heaven & Hell, in 1989.

Tyler posted several photos from the album's accompanying photo shoot, calling Meat Loaf "a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match" in a touching tribute.

"[He was] one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality," she finished. "Rest In Peace."

